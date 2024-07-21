EU supports ICJ opinion on illegality of Israeli occupation

According to Al Jazeera, Borrell called for more support for the ICJ ruling, saying “it is largely compatible with the positions of the European Union."

In the continuation of the statement, he said: "In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question."

Borrell added that the opinion "will need to be analyzed more thoroughly, including its implications for EU policy”, considering the consequences of the International Court of Justice's ruling on the illegality of the 57-year occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel.

On Friday, the top UN court issued its legal opinion as sought by the UN General Assembly in its 2022 resolution on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the violation of rights there.

It its ruling, the ICJ called the presence of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories illegal and demanded an end to it. It also ruled against the construction and development of settlements in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds and said the regime must immediately cease such construction.

The transfer of settlers by Israel to the West Bank and al-Quds, as well as the preservation of their presence by Israel, are found to be in violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the statement published by this court stated.

4399