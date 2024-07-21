Saudi Arabia denies connection with Israel’s Yemen attacks

Saudi Arabia had no connection or participation in the bombing of Hudaydah, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Defense was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying on Sunday morning.

The spokesman further said that his country would never allow the violation of its airspace by any one, with reference to whether Zionist warplanes attacked Yemen by breaching Saudi airspace.

Channel 14 of the Zionist regime had previously reported that the Tel Aviv had informed the United States and Saudi Arabia before carrying out the attacks on Yemen.

According to Israeli media 20 F-35 warplanes carrying hundreds of tons of explosives targeted the Hudaydah port that caused massive fire and destruction.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement and armed forces have already pledged to avenge the deadly attack.

