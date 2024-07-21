US distances itself from Israeli attacks on Yemen

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, citing Middle East Eye, this White House official claimed that Tel Aviv had not coordinated with Washington to attack Yemen, and said that the United States had no role in in the attack.

This unnamed official however said that “Washington fully supports Israel's right to defend itself”, a usual remarks made by American leaders and officials in support of the Zionist regime.

The National Security Council (NSC) that advises the US President on national security and foreign policy also announced in a statement that Washington did not participate in the attacks of the Zionist regime on Hudaydah nor did it coordinate or help the regime in its actions.

According to CNN, one of the NSC spokespersons said in a statement that President Joe Biden was aware of the developments related to the Middle East, especially the Zionist regime's attack on Yemen.

The statement came after spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Saree, said his country will not hesitate to attack the important targets of the Israeli enemy in response to attacks on civilian facilities in Hudaydah, such as the power plant and oil tanks.

Earlier, an American official claimed the attack was in response to Yemen's drone strike on Tel Aviv on Friday.

However, American and British militaries have carried out a number of airstrikes on Yemen in recent months in violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty in order to protect the Zionist regime’s maritime interests. That prompted the Yemeni army to hit American and British vessels apart from Israelis and those heading to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

4399