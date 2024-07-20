Jul 20, 2024, 5:48 PM
Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers win 5 gold medals at Asian Championships

Tehran, IRNA - The Asian Youth Championship's first five weight wrestling matches were accompanied by the unique performance of Iranian representatives and the winning of five gold medals.

The first five weight matches of the Asian Championship youth wrestling competitions were held on Saturday in Sriracha, Thailand.

At the end of the first day's competition, all five representatives of Iran won gold medals in different weights with excellent performance.

Grego-Roman wrestlers Ali Ahmadi Vafa in 55kg, Erfan Jarkani in 63kg, Ali Reza Abd-e Vali in 77kg, Mohammad Hadi Seydi in 87kg, and Abolfazl Fathi Tazangi in 130kg won gold medals.

The U15 and U20 Asian Championships kicked off in the Thai city of Sriracha on July 16. The games will end on July 24.

