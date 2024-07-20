Yemeni drone strike exposed hole in Israel's air defenses: Reports

Israeli media highlighted the recent drone strike on Tel Aviv, emphasizing that the attack underscores a significant weakness in Israeli air defense capabilities.

Yemeni armed forces launched a drone on Friday that pierced through Israel's multilayered air defenses and hit Tel Aviv, killing one Israeli and wounding at least 10 others.

The drone strike exposed a deep gap in the Israeli air defense and intelligence as the Yemeni drone managed to traverse a distance of 2,000 kilometers to reach largest Israeli city without being intercepted.

Israeli media said the threat posed by Yemeni drones could create another "October 7"-type failure for the regime, referring to the surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance groups which left at least 1,200 Israeli troops and settlers dead.

The reports further warned that precise drone and missile strikes against strategic Israeli targets deep in the occupied territories would be a common feature of a large-scale conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

