Yemen’s ‘Yafa’ drone, start of a new phase of war: Israeli media

On Saturday, the Zionist newspaper Maariv said that Yemen’s Yafa targeted Tel Aviv in the depth of Israel.

Speaking about Yafa, the Zionist newspaper Haaretz said the Gaza war is turning into a regional and multi-dimensional war.

In a related development, Amir Bohbot who is an Israeli analyst for military affairs commented on the issue saying Israel’s deterrent power was annihliated after Yafa hit Tel Aviv.

Although Yemen’s Armed Forces claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Tel Aviv, Israel’s air forces concealed the source of hitting at first, according to Zionist news.

On the incident, Israeli army’s spokesperson said in a press conference that the warning systems were not activated when Yemen’s drone entered the occupied lands.

According to what Maariv reported, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu disappeared as usual after being defeated and sent the army’s spokesperson to talk to the Israelis.

It added that the launch of a drone against Tel Aviv is another reason proving that the cabinet is not able to provide security.

Early on Friday, Yemen’s Yafa entered Tel Aviv’s air space and targeted a building near the US embassy there.

Yemeni forces confirmed their drone attack and announced that Tel Aviv is insecure for Zionists from now on.

Yemeni Army started targeting some Zionist ships or other vessels destined for the occupied lands to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

Spokesperson of Yemen’s Armed Forces Yahya Saree has already said in a statement that the US-UK aggression will never make Yemen withdraw from its stance to support the Palestinian nation in their fights against oppression.

1483**9417