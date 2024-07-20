‘Devastating reality in Gaza mirrors genocide’

“Death toll has passed 38,840 in Gaza; devastating reality in Gaza mirrors all components of a genocidal act; Gen. Is Real,” wrote Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaee on his X page on Saturday.

“We Can See It With Our Own Eyes,” he added.

“You still want to silence Francesca Albanese & trample truth via threats, calumny & rumormongering?” he asked. “THE WORLD IS WATCHING!”

Meanwhile, Francesco Albanese, the United Nations Human Rights Rapporteur on Palestinian affairs, who has prepared a documented report on the Zionist regime’s genocidal crime against the Palestinian people and presented it to the United Nations Human Rights Council, has said that since she started her investigation on Israel’s crimes in the Gaza Strip, she has been repeatedly threatened.

