Five Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers reach U15, U20 Asian Championships finals

Grego-Roman wrestlers Ali Ahmadi Vafa in 55kg, Erfan Jarkani in 63kg, Ali Reza Abd-e Vali in 77kg, Mohammad Hadi Seydi in 87kg, and Abolfazl Fathi Tazangi in 130kg have reached finals.

The final games are slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ahmadi Vafa will compete with his rival from Kazakhstan, Jarkani with a Saudi finalist, Abd-e Vali with a rival from Kyrgyzstan, Seydi with a Kazakhstani wrestler, and Tazangi with a finalist from Kazakhstan.

The U15 and U20 Asian Championships kicked off in the Thai city of Sriracha on July 16. The games will end on July 24.

