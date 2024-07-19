Envoy: Iran ready to help deal with immediate challenges, promote regional peace

Iravani made the remarks in a speech delivered at the UN session in New York.

The full text of speech delivered by Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN is as follows:

Thank you Mr. President for organizing this significant debate, and thanks to all distinguished briefers for their invaluable contributions.

Mr. President,

In an increasingly complex global environment, maintaining international peace and security requires coordinated responses at national, regional, and international levels.

Enhancing collaboration between the United Nations (UN) and regional organizations is more important than ever.

The regional organizations have unique understandings of local issues, providing realistic insights and preventive mechanisms tailored to specific needs, enabling them to address emerging conflicts effectively and seek peaceful, political solutions.

The UN General Assembly endorses cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) through biennial resolutions under the agenda item "Cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations.

Recognizing this, we highly value the roles of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in strengthening peace and stability in the region and supporting constructive cooperation between these organizations with the UN.

We believe that such cooperation can enhance security and development, which are interlinked and mutually reinforcing. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of multilateralism in addressing global threats and challenges.

Mr. President,

As a new member of the SCO, which actively participated in the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Astana on 3 and 4 July 2024, the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to effective and enhanced cooperation between the UN and SCO.

Drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime are significant concerns for Iran and offer opportunities for practical interactions between the UN and the SCO.

The SCO, with its multi-faceted structure, can actively contribute to international efforts by developing its regional capacity and aiding national governments in combating terrorism and extremism.

The SCO also supports international efforts in conflict prevention and resolution, counter-terrorism through its Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), transnational crime prevention, combating illegal drugs, and ensuring international information security.

We share this view that strengthening this partnership is essential for effectively combating terrorism, transnational crime, and other traditional and emerging threats, ultimately contributing to global peace and development.

Within this context, we support the close collaboration between the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and SCO member states to combat illicit drug trade and organized crime.

As such, joint initiatives, capacity-building programs, and information exchange between the SCO and the UNODC will enhance the ability to disrupt criminal networks and reduce the impact of these activities on societies.

Mr. President,

Given the pressing challenges Afghanistan faces, we believe that enhanced cooperation between the UN and the SCO has significant potential to foster stability and development in Afghanistan.

By collaborating on security, economic development, humanitarian assistance, political support, and regional integration, the UN and SCO can contribute to a more stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Also, joint infrastructure projects can boost Afghanistan's economic growth.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to fully engage in dialogue and cooperation within the SCO and the UN to address pressing challenges and promote peace and security in the region.

I thank you Mr. President

