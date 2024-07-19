Iran's President-elect meets Imam Musa Sadr's family

Elaborating on the details of the meeting, Founder of Bookcity Company Mahdi Firouzan said that the importance of using Imam Musa Sadr's ideology in the society and the region was discussed.

Imam Musa Sadr as an academic reformer has been able to find solutions for many challenges, and this is needed for the region as well as for Iran, he added.

Pezeshkian knew Imam Musa Sadr before the Islamic Revolution and was familiar with his thought and emphasized that it is possible to use Imam Musa Sadr's thought, he noted.

