Zionist Army Spox: Tel Aviv attacked by Samad-3 drone

According to the Palestinian media, a few hours after the drone attack of the Yemeni armed forces on Tel Aviv, Hagari said that the army's assessments show that this drone was fired from Yemen and reached Tel Aviv from the sea.

Defense systems do not provide 100% security and the army will do research in the coming days to improve detection, warning and defense systems, he added.

I do not consider Israel's attack on Yemen unlikely, and we take decisions to attack those who threaten Israel, he noted.

A drone entered Tel Aviv airspace and targeted a building near the American embassy on Friday morning.

The Yemeni armed forces, accepting responsibility for this attack, announced that Tel Aviv is now unsafe for the Zionists.

