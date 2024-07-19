Yemen’s Tel Aviv op. ‘strategic development’ in fight against Israel: Palestinian movement

The movement said in a statement that it respects the firm and principled position of the Yemeni people and their leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the armed forces of the Arab country, and the Ansarullah resistance movement in helping the people of Gaza.

The people of Yemen continue to help the oppressed Palestinian people despite the fact that they are facing siege and aggression, said the statement.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement also called on all resistance groups and forces to intensify their pressures on the Zionist regime and its supporters until the massacre of Gaza residents stops.

The statement came hours after a drone hit an area near a US consular facility in Tel Aviv early, killing one person and injuring 10 others. The Yemeni Armed Forces claimed responsibility for the attack.

