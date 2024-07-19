Hungary president congratulates Pezeshkian on election

“Please allow me to express my best wishes for your election as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Sulyok in a message on Wednesday.

“I highly value the centuries-old cooperation between our nations. I am pleased that the relations between our countries are constantly developing in many areas, especially in the fields of culture and education,” he added.

He also wished Pezeshkian good health and success during his presidency.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff on July 5 to become Iran’s 9th president.

