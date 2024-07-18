Gaza Civil Defense Organization: Israel uses unconventional weapons; kills a large number of Palestinians

Mahmoud Bassal from the Palestine al-Youm news site added that the events in the Gaza Strip show that the enemy is using unconventional weapons in this war; wpeapons that create strange and numerous wounds on the body of the wounded and lead to disfigurement and amputation.

"The bodies of hundreds of martyrs are missing and our forces have not been able to find them because of the way these bombs work," he added.

This Palestinian official stated that "we can say" that the bodies of a large number of citizens have been destroyed and no trace of them has been left.

