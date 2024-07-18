Hezbollah fighter martyred in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

In a statement on Thursday, Hezbollah said that Hasan Ali Mhanna, known as Abu Hadi, from the town of Jabal al-Batam in the Tyre region of southern Lebanon was martyred in an Israeli attack.

Earlier, the media had reported that a vehicle had been targeted in the same area by an Israeli drone.

Facing defeat on the battlefield against Hezbollah, the Israeli regime is bombing residential areas in southern Lebanon and along the border with occupied Palestine. Many civilians have been killed in the cross-border attacks.

In another statement, Hezbollah said its fighters had targeted a position of Israeli troops in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah added that Israeli spying equipment in the settlement of Metula were taken out with guided missiles. It said the operation was in support of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

