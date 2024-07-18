Jul 18, 2024, 3:49 PM
Gaza death toll rises to 38,848 as Israel commits more massacres

Tehran, IRNA - The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that 38,848 people have been martyred in the besieged territory since the Israeli genocidal war began in October.

The ministry said on Thursday that the Israeli regime has committed three massacres in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing 54 people and wounding 95 others.

The latest figures have brought the Palestinian death toll to 38,848, the ministry said, adding that another 89,459 people have also been injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.

This comes as the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that 90% of the population in the Gaza Strip have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

UNICEF added that many of these displaced individuals are women and children.

