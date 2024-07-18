Jul 18, 2024, 12:57 PM
Supreme Leader to receive members of parliament

Tehran, IRNA - A member of the Iranian Parliament and a senior Iranian lawmaker has said that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution will receive members of parliament on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

In an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Alireza Salimi said that members of Iran's parliament will hold a meeting with  the Supreme Leader after the open session of the parliament on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The first meeting of  the 12th parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran  kicked off on Monday (May 28, 2024) with high-ranking officials, including acting president Mohammad Mokhber, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, senior military commanders, and the foreign ambassadors to Tehran in attendance.

Mohammad Bagher Qhalibaf was elected as the speaker of the 12th parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran for a one-year period.

