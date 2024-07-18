Supreme Leader to receive members of parliament

In an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Alireza Salimi said that members of Iran's parliament will hold a meeting with the Supreme Leader after the open session of the parliament on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The first meeting of the 12th parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran kicked off on Monday (May 28, 2024) with high-ranking officials, including acting president Mohammad Mokhber, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, senior military commanders, and the foreign ambassadors to Tehran in attendance.

Mohammad Bagher Qhalibaf was elected as the speaker of the 12th parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran for a one-year period.

