Iran's embassy condemns attack on Shia mourners in Oman

The shooting attack took place on Monday night in the Wadi Kabir district of the Omani capital during a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS), the revered grandson of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him).

In a statement posted on its official social media page, the Iranian embassy condemned the heinous attack that led to the "martyrdom of a number of innocent people, including a Royal Oman Police officer".

The embassy stressed that "terrorism in all its religious and political forms is condemned".

The Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

