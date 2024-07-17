Iran ready to help develop wrestling in Saudi Arabia: Dabir

Alireza Dabir, president of Iran's governing body for wrestling, made the remarks during a meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Tehran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Enezi, on Wednesday.

"The federation has good relations and interactions with the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region, and in this regard, we are interested in having special cooperation with Saudi Arabia, a friendly and Muslim country, to help the progress of wrestling in that country," he said.

Dabir also indicated that the Iranian Wrestling Federation has close ties with other neighboring Arab states, including Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Qatar.

The Saudi ambassador, for his part, hailed Iran's position in international wrestling and welcomed the offer of cooperation.

He invited Dabir to visit the Saudi embassy to further discuss steps that can be taken in that regard.

