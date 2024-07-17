Hamas still capable of bombing Tel Aviv, al-Quds: Israeli army

“Hamas maintains the capability to attack troops in Gaza and launch rockets on Israel, including a long-range fire on Tel Aviv or Jerusalem,” the Israeli army said in a statement published on its website.

The Israeli army also claimed that 14,000 Hamas fighters, including six brigade commanders, 20 battalion commanders and 150 company commanders, have been killed in Gaza.

The statement added that half of Hamas forces are still alive, and the Israeli army has not yet taken action against three Hamas battalions.

It further said that the army has targeted around 37,000 targets in Gaza, and more than 25,000 infrastructure sites and rocket launch locations.

Hamas has previously rejected similar claims by the Israeli army, accusing Tel Aviv of using such "lies" to justify the bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

