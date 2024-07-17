Jul 17, 2024, 1:04 PM
Explosions heard at US-run Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq

Tehran, IRNA – Sounds of explosions were heard at the US-run Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s Anbar province on Tuesday evening, news outlets reported.

According to Al-Mayadeen news network, the sounds of several reverberated in the military part of the air base where US troops are stationed.

Reuters also reported that two armed drones targeted Ain al-Asad on Tuesday, citing sources as saying that the attacks left no casualties.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the possible attack.

However, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out several attacks against American forces stationed in Iraq since the start of the US-backed Israeli war on Gaza.

