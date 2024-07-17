Iran-Russia gas deal ‘masterpiece’ of Raisi admin’s diplomacy: Oil minister

“In a landmark agreement between major gas powers, Russia is set to deliver 300 million cubic meters of gas daily to Iran in a colossal €11 billion deal, a legacy of the late President Raisi. Iran plans to channel this influx of gas towards enhancing domestic industries and expanding its export capabilities", he said on Wednesday.

The agreement will increase dependence on Iran to provide energy security for the region and the neighboring states, Owji told reporters after a cabinet session in Tehran.

According to the agreement, a large amount of Russia’s gas will be transferred to Iran for consumption or export to the neighboring countries, the minister said, adding that the National Iranian Gas Company and Gazprom have already signed several documents during the past month.

The gas deal will create an economic and industrial revolution as the neighboring states will become dependent on Iran to export or provide their gas through Iranian crossings, he added.

According to the minister, the daily distribution of liquid fuel in Iran is 265 million liters whose annual worth is about $67 billion.

Owji said that gas transfer from the North to the South via Iran is unprecedented in Iranian history and will lead to an annual financial transaction of between 10 to 12 billion dollars.

He explained that the implementation of the agreement will sustain domestic gas supply in Iran while it boost the country’s gas exports, stressing that the 30-year contract will turn Iran to a regional hub of gas production.

