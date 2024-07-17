Nasrallah: Current generation in Gaza will destroy Israel

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a speech delivered on the eve of Ashura day – the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions – on Tuesday, according to Al-Ahed News.

In his remarks, the Hezbollah leader expressed his condolences over the killing of a number of mourners after a shooting in Muscat, Oman.

The 10th day of Muharram, called Ashura, is the day when Imam Hossein and his companions were martyred in Karbala in 680 CE.

In his remarks, Nasrallah also said one of the outcomes of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was that the negative impacts of the US sectarianism project in the region reached its minimum level.

He also appreciated solidarity and unity among the resistance fronts that has reduced tensions in the region.

Since 1948, the Israeli regime has been involved in a great West-supported corruption and aggression against the Arab states, the Hezbollah leader said, stressing that the destruction of the occupying regime will occur after 70 or 80 years of its establishment, according to experts.

God might punish the Israeli regime at the hands of those who called it a cancerous tumor that has to be uprooted, he underlined.

