Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden in all 7 swing states: Poll

According to The Hill, a recent poll by the Times newspaper and SAY24 website found Biden trailing Trump in key states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the poll, the race between Biden and Trump is tight in Michigan and Pennsylvania. In Michigan, Trump is leading with 42 percent of the vote while Biden has 40 percent. In Pennsylvania, Trump was ahead of the incumbent president with 40% of the vote.

Trump leads Biden by four points in three key states — North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. The former president is the frontrunner with 44 and 40 percent support in North Carolina and Georgia, respectively. In Nevada, the official Republican nominee has 46 percent of the vote compared to Biden with 42 percent. Trump also has 43 percent of the vote in Wisconsin, leading Biden by 5 points.

In Arizona, Trump was ahead of his rival Biden with 44 percent of the vote. In Arizona, 10 percent of those polled said they had not yet made up their minds, and another 5 percent said they would vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent candidate.

The poll was conducted after Trump’s first debate and before the failed assassination attempt.

According to the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll, after the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, the American people are increasingly concerned about the outbreak of unrest in the US, and they are worried that the results of the 2024 US presidential election on November 5 will lead to more political violence.

