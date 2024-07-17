WHO: Israel must stop its attacks in Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, Margaret Harris said in a statement that assuming armed forces are present in a hospital cannot be a justification for attacking it.

Medical centers should always remain a safe place under any circumstances, and Israel must end its attacks on Gaza and West Bank hospitals without trying to justify them, she added.

She also urged the countries that hold influence on the Zionist regime to put pressure on the occupying entity to stop its attacks on hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank.

Earlier, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said that nowhere in Gaza is safe and more efforts must be made to protect civilians.

“We need an immediate stop to the conflicts so that the cycle of violence for the people of Gaza can be stopped and humanitarian aid can reach them,” he stated.

