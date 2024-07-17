Hezbollah conducts missile attacks on Israeli settlements

Hezbollah announced on Tuesday night that it had targeted the towns of Kfar Hoshen, Or HaGanuz, Bar Yohai, Kabri, and Meron with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli regime’s airstrike on southern Lebanon, which resulted in the martyrdom of three civilians, according to Al-Manar TV channel.

Some Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Hezbollah fired more than 150 rockets from southern Lebanon towards northern occupied Palestine in the past 24 hours.

A few hours ago, the Israeli regime’s newspaper Maariv reported that 35 to 40 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon at the town of Kiryat Shmona and other areas in the Galilee region.

Some media outlets also reported a fire around the Ramim military base west of Kiryat Shmona following a rocket attack on that area.

Since the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime’s targets inside occupied Palestine in order to involve a large segment of the Zionist military in northern Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

As a result of these attacks, several military bases of the regime have been destroyed, and military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers, and armored vehicles have also been targeted by the Lebanese resistance.

