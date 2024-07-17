Iraqi resistance targets Israeli base in drone strike

According to Mayadeen, the Iraqi resistance announced in a statement that in order to support the people of Gaza and respond to the occupiers’ crimes against Palestinian civilians, the Maalim military base in the occupied territories has been targeted by a drone attack.

“We will continue our operations against the positions of the Zionist enemy,” it added.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq had previously warned that if the Zionist regime continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it will intensify its operations against Israeli positions.

9376**4354