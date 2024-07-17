Israeli police attack orthodox Jews during anti-regime demo

The regime’s police clashed with Haredi orthodox Jews in the occupied territories as they tried to block one of the main highways in Tel Aviv in protest against the mandatory military service law.

According to the Al Jazeera network, the clashes erupted in the Bnei Barak area of ​​Tel Aviv on Tuesday, with the foot and cavalry police of the Zionist regime attacking the crowd in order to disperse them.

The issue of military service is one of the most contentious that the Zionist regime has faced, and this has caused major rift between the right-wing and left-wing political forces and deep gaps between secular Zionists and the Orthodox Haredi in Occupied lands who do not go to military service and spend their lives in religious schools.

Since the creation of Israel in Occupied Palestine, ultra-Orthodox Jews were exempted from compulsory military service while studying. But calls got lauder in recent years for them to join the Zionist army, prompting the top Israeli court to strike down the law exempting ultra-orthodox from the military service.

Left wingers and others want to force them to do compulsory duty, and rightists, while defending them, refuse to force them to do so. The debate over this law is one of the crises the current cabinet headed by Netanyahu has been facing.

Due to loss of Zionist forces in the war against the Gaza Strip, a law was passed to oblige the Haredi to go into compulsory military service, which has met with the anger and protest from the Haredi and their supporting rabbis.

Recently, Rabbi Dov Lando, the leader of Lithuanian Orthodox Jews, said in a statement that the cabinet that forces members of religious schools to serve in the military has no right to survive and needs tto be overthrown.

"The Israeli army is at war with us and they want to take away the rights of Torah students and this is complete suicide,”, Londo said, adding that “this regime (of Netanyahu) is against us in every way."

This senior Haredi rabbi also asked other rabbis to take a united stand against military service.

