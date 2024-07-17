Türkiye against Israel-NATO nexus until Gaza massacre ends: Erdogan

Stopping the Zionist regime from committing the crimes is necessary not only for the region but also for the peace and security of all humanity, the Turkish news agency quoted Erdogan as saying during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Turkey has mobilized all its power to force the Israeli cabinet to accept the Gaza ceasefire, he said, pointing to the suspension of business transactions with the Zionist regime and Ankara's decision to intervene in the Israeli Genocide case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.

He also touched on possible nexus between NATO and Israel, saying Turkey will not agree to any cooperation plans between the western military alliance and the Tel Aviv regime until stable peace is achieved in Palestine. “As long as Israel's massacre, occupation and genocide continue in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, we will not change our position towards Israel”.

Erdogan stated that Turkiye stands by Palestine even if the oppressors who feed on blood, tears and occupation destroys it. He had previously warned that no country, including Turkey, will be safe if the war and attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza do not stop.

He took another jab at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is behaving like a madman and not a responsible person, and said: "The increase in Israel's attacks and the language of threats against Lebanon make us very worried about the future of the region."

Erdoğan once again emphasized Turkey's readiness to play any role, including the role of a guarantor to establish peace in the region.

