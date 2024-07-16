Release of Palestinians our top priority: Al-Quds Brigades

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Abu Hamza also said that the Zionist enemy's plot for the southern Gaza city of Rafah will not lead anywhere.

As long as the war continues, we will continue to stand by our promise as we are men of war, he said, adding that "the enemy is weak in Rafah, the Shabura neighborhood, Yabna and Tal al-Sultan where resistance bombs destroy the aggressors' tanks"

The spokesman of the Quds Brigades also stated that resistance fighters have an active presence in all areas of Gaza and putting stiff resistance to invaders. “The enemy is targeting civilians to cover up its failures on the ground in the Gaza Strip”.

Hamza further said that Palestinian fighters destroyed a group of occupation forces in the Shujaiyeh neighborhood from zero distance and smashed their carriers and killed and injured many of them while fleeing from the area.

He went on to emphasize that the Zionist enemy is violating the rights of Palestinians inmates in an unprecedented manner. “The torture and harassment of Palestinian prisoners is a manifestation of the enemy's brutality, cruelty and systematic crimes”.

The spokesman said that Palestinian prisoners will be released sooner or later as it is at the top priority of the resistance.

The Israel regime has abducted and put behind bars without charge or trials some 9,500 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including al-Quds, along with thousands in the Gaza Strip since October last year.

Media affiliated with the Zionist regime announced in mid-April that 15,000 people were detained by the Zionist forces in Gaza alone since the Al-Aqsa storm operation on October 7, 2023.

