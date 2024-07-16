Iranian, Kuwaiti FMs in New York discuss ways to boost ties

According to IRNA reporter, Bagheri Kani, while exchanging views with Al-Yahya in New York on Tuesday evening local time, referred to many cultural commonalities and close relations between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat said that he considers the close cooperation between Iran, Kuwait and other regional countries a factor for strengthening stability and security in the region.

Bagheri Kani also highlighted the policy pursued by the government of Late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in consolidating relations with neighbors as a top priority, saying he considered the strengthening of mutual trust as the starting point of interaction between neighbors.

He also stated that enhancing economic is necessary to strengthen the relations between Tehran and Kuwait City, adding that the Islamic Republic has been making efforts to expand relations with Kuwait.

During this meeting, Abdullah Ali al-Yahya also pointed out the historical, geographical and cultural commonalities between the two countries and their people, and emphasized the readiness of the Kuwaiti government for comprehensive development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two diplomats who travelled to New York to attend Security Council meetings, emphasized on boosting ties, activation and strengthening of bilateral relations mechanisms in all fields, including the joint economic commission as well as political and consular committees.

