Mission responds to speculations on Iran's role in Trump's assassination plot

'These accusations are unsubstantiated and malicious," the mission said.

It pointed out that from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, "Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani".

"Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice," the Iranian mission further added.

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at Trump from his semi-automatic rifle, one of which hit his ear and three other shots hit the attendees. During this incident, two people, including the shooter, were killed and two others were injured.

