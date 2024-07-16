Oil tanker targeted in Red Sea

According to al-Masirah news network, the war information headquarters of the Yemeni armed forces showed the images of the operation targeting the oil tanker "CHIOS Lion" in the Red Sea using a drone aircraft.

This headquarters announced that the said ship was attacked in the Red Sea after it ignored the ban on the entry of ships into the ports of the occupied territories.

General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced on Monday night about several operations of the Yemeni armed forces.

He announced that in the first operation, the Bentley ship was targeted in the Red Sea with several drones, drones and ballistic missiles.

"In the second operation, the oil tanker "CHIOS Lion" in the Red Sea was targeted by a drone aircraft," he added.

General Saree went on to say that the third operation was a joint operation with the Islamic resistance of Iraq, during which the ship "Olvia" was successfully targeted in the Mediterranean Sea.

