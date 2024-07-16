Iran slams deadly terror attack in Oman

Kanaani slammed this controversial action and offered Iran's support to the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman against divisive movements.

He also prayed to God Almighty for mercy and divine grace for the deceased loved ones and for the survivors and grieving families for patience and great reward.

At least four people have been killed in a shooting near a mosque in Oman’s capital Muscat, police have confirmed.

In a statement online, Oman Police said that the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat.

They said all security measures have been taken, and that an investigation has got underway.

Police provided no further details. Some reports say the attack targeted a group of mourners, and was a terrorist act.

