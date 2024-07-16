Everywhere in Gaza is a potential killing zone: UN chief

“The extreme level of fighting and devastation in Gaza is incomprehensible and inexcusable. Nowhere is safe. Everywhere is a potential killing zone”, Guterres wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

The UN chief called on all parties to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“It is high time for the parties to show the potential courage and political will to finally reach a deal.”

The Israeli regime has in recent weeks stepped up its attacks on different parts of Gaza, including areas where displaced Palestinians are taking shelter and even areas designated by the regime as humanitarian zones.

On Sunday, the director of the information office of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza said that 190 of the agency's facilities in the besieged territory had been destroyed since the start of the war.

Inas Hamdan said that UNRWA shares coordinates of its centers with the Israeli regime on a daily basis, yet there is no safe place in Gaza, she added.

The UN official made the remarks a day after the Israeli regime killed 110 Palestinians on al-Mawasi and Shati refugee camps in Khan Yunis and Gaza City respectively.

