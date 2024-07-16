Zionist settlers block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv

Protesters closed the highway, which connects northern and southern parts of the Israeli capital city Tel Aviv, Palestinian media reported on Tuesday.

They called for an agreement with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in order for the remaining captives in Gaza to be released.

The demonstrators argue that Netanyahu is indifferent with the fate of the captives as he obstructs efforts for a ceasefire-captives deal.

Such rallies have been taking place on a daily basis in the past months as the Gaza war drags on for more than nine months.

Hamas and the Israeli regime have in the past few months been engaged in indirect talks to reach a ceasefire-and-captives deal. The negotiations however have failed so far, with Hamas blaming it on the Israeli regime over its refusal to accept the movement’s demands including the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Hamas took some 250 people captive, including settlers, during its Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7. A total of 116 people have been released from captivity, including 104 who were released under a temporary ceasefire during the last week of November. A number of captives have also been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

