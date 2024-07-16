Zionists refuse to hand over bodies of 1,500 Palestinians

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, the victims were all residents of Gaza, whose bodies have been held by the Israeli army since the start of the war in early October. The identity of the victims is not known, the newspaper added.

Meanwhile, the information office of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday night that 320 Palestinians had been martyred in 48 hours.

According to the office, the bodies of some of the martyrs were burnt as a result of Israel's use of prohibited weapons under international law. It said that the weapons mainly included US-made missiles and bombs.

The Information Office of the Palestinian Authority urged the world to condemn these crimes against civilians, and prosecute Zionist leaders and put them on trial in international courts.

It also held the US administration responsible for providing all kinds of internationally prohibited weapons to the Zionist regime.

