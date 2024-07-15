Jul 15, 2024, 6:18 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85539974
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Hezbollah carries out fresh strikes on Israeli army positions

Jul 15, 2024, 6:18 PM
News ID: 85539974
Hezbollah carries out fresh strikes on Israeli army positions

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, has announced targeting of several military positions of the Israeli regime's army in the north of occupied Palestine.

According to a Monday report by Al-Mayadeen TV network, Hezbollah issued a statement, declaring that its fighters had directly hit a gathering of the occupation forces in the vicinity of the Branit barracks with missiles

In another statement, the Lebanese resistance movement said that its fighters had also targeted the espionage equipment at Al-Raheb military base with guided missiles.

Hezbollah announced that the targets were hit accurately and directly.

Since the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Hezbollah has started operations on northern occupied Palestine to engage a section of the Israeli regime’s armed forces on that front and detach Israelis from the Gaza battlefield.

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .