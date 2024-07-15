Hezbollah carries out fresh strikes on Israeli army positions

According to a Monday report by Al-Mayadeen TV network, Hezbollah issued a statement, declaring that its fighters had directly hit a gathering of the occupation forces in the vicinity of the Branit barracks with missiles

In another statement, the Lebanese resistance movement said that its fighters had also targeted the espionage equipment at Al-Raheb military base with guided missiles.

Hezbollah announced that the targets were hit accurately and directly.

Since the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Hezbollah has started operations on northern occupied Palestine to engage a section of the Israeli regime’s armed forces on that front and detach Israelis from the Gaza battlefield.

