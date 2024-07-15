Brazil pres. urges world to break silence on Gaza killings

“The recent bombing in the Gaza Strip, which killed hundreds of innocent people, is unacceptable”, Lula’s office issued a statement quoted by Al Jazeera on Monday morning.

Stating that tens of thousands of people in Gaza have lost their lives since last year in successive Israeli attacks, Da Silva said: "It is terrible that (the) Israeli regime continues its collective punishment against the Palestinian people."

The Brazilian president went on to point out that many Palestinians in Gaza were targeted in areas that were previously declared safe zones by the Zionist regime. “We, as political leaders of the democratic world, cannot remain silent in the face of the endless killings.”

According to IRNA, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Zionist regime committed 4 massacres in Gaza in the past 24 hours, leaving 141 civilians dead and 400 others injured.

Since the onset of the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza, Lula has time and again condemned crimes against Palestinians and accused Tel Aviv of committing genocide in the besieged territory.

What “the Israeli government is doing is not war, it is genocide,” Lula said at a public event and then posted his comments on social media back in February.

In a speech to the 37th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa this year, Lula likened the genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to the one committed by Hitler against the Jews.

Lula’s remarks and recall of his ambassador from Israel, meanwhile, led to the Zionist regime declaring him as “persona non grata”.

