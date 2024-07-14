Syria warns about consequences of Israeli aggression

According to IRNA, citing the Syrian News Agency SANA, the ministry warns against an aerial attack on the occupied Golan Heights on Sunday, and attacks on several military bases in the southern area and one of the residential buildings in the Damascus neighborhood.

The statement referred to the martyrdom of one soldier and the wounding of three others in these attacks and damage to residential buildings and infrastructures

The Syrian Arab Republic warns against the silence of the international community in the face of Israeli violations of international laws and treaties, including the regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The ministry said the continued aggression of the Zionist regime on the territory of Syria and other countries in the region and the escalation of tensions would have dangerous consequences.

In this statement, it asked the United Nations to fulfill its responsibility to prevent the organized crimes of the Zionist regime, including ending its occupation of Arab lands.

Israeli has conducted numerous attacks against Syria including on the capital Damascus and elsewhere over the past two decades.

The Syrian government has lodged dozens of complaints to the UN and the Security Council, accusing the Israeli regime of violating its sovereignty and propping up terrorist groups with such attacks to destabilize the Arab country.

