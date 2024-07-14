Pezeshkian calls for Iran armed forces’ cooperation to serve nation

Pezeshkian on Saturday met with top Iranian military commanders who congratulated him on winning the runoff vote held on July 5.

The commanders also announced the full readiness of the armed forces to cooperate with the upcoming administration and promote the country’s defense and security power.

The president-elect also held a separate meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) chief commander as well as commanders of the four units of the organization.

President-elect meets IRGC commanders

During the meeting held on Sunday, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of cooperation among all branches of the government and all organizations to use the existing capacity to help the progress of the country and resolve the issues it faces.

The IRGC commanders announced their readiness to cooperate with the new administration.

Also on Sunday, the president-elect held separate talks with the ministers of oil and industry, who briefed him on measures taken by their respective ministries over the past three years.

Pezeshkian, outgoing oil minister Javad Owji hold talks on Sunday

Pezeshkian meets with outgoing industry minister Abbas Aliabadi

The same day, Pezeshkian also met with Head of the General Inspection Organization of Iran Zabihollah Khodaiyan. He congratulated Pezeshkian on his election win and said that his organization is ready to help in the fight against corruption.

