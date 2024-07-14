Supreme Leader attends mourning ceremony held on eve of Tasu’a

Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the ceremony that was held on Saturday night.

Iranian officials and groups of people were also in attendance.

Tasu’a is a day before Ashura when Imam Hossein and his 72 companions were killed in the battle of Karbala by the tyrant of their time Yazid nearly 1,400 years ago.

Every year, Muslims across the world mark the martyrdom anniversary of Iman Hossein who is the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad.

In Iran, the mourning ceremonies begin with the start of the month of Muharram and reach their climax on the tenth day, Ashura.

