Jul 14, 2024, 9:42 PM
Hamas political leader thanks Iran for supporting Palestinian cause

Hamas political leader thanks Iran for supporting Palestinian cause

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Esmail Haniyeh has expressed gratitude towards the Islamic Republic of Iran over its support for the Palestinian cause, and called for stepped-up diplomatic efforts to end the Israeli regime’s aggression against Gaza.

Haniyeh made the comments in a phone conversation with Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday.

“We appreciate Iran for playing a role in supporting the Palestinian cause, and we demand more political and diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Israel’s aggression”, the political leader of the Palestinian resistance movement said.

As to indirect ceasefire talks with the Israeli regime, Haniyeh said that Hamas has shown flexibility in the negotiations aimed at exchanging Palestinian prisoners with Israeli captives, but the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded by committing crimes against civilians.

The Iranian president-elect stressed that his country will never stop backing the Palestinian people at these difficult times.

Haniyeh and Pezeshkian talked on the phone a day after the Israeli regime killed at least 110 people in separate attacks on two refugee camps in Gaza. The regime struck al-Mawasi camp in the southern city of Khan Yunis, killing 90 and wounding 300 others. It killed 20 more Palestinians in an airstrike on worshippers at Shati camp in northern Gaza City.  

