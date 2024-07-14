Hezbollah conducts fresh attacks on Zionist positions

Hezbollah in a statement on Sunday said the strike is in line with supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance.

The Lebanese resistance noted that its fighters recently carried out an aerial attack using a squadron of assault drones on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in Ayelet where its officers and soldiers reside. This attack resulted in confirmed casualties.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli sources reported that four Israeli soldiers were wounded in a rocket attack from southern Lebanon on one of the Zionist regime's army bases in northern occupied Palestine.

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has engaged the Zionist army with daily and heavy operations against the targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah’s operations in northern occupied Palestine have forced thousands of Zionist settlers to flee that area while media reports suggest most of the remaining Zionists there are suffering from mental and emotional problems.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime continued to violate Lebanon's airspace and bombed areas in the south of the country.

Both the Zionist regime and Hezbollah fighters have intensified their attacks on each other's positions.

While Hezbollah’s targets have so far been the regime’s military and espionage facilities, the Israeli army recently hit residential areas in southern Lebanon, killing several civilians.

