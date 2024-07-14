Iran ready to meet BRICS energy demands, says senior MP

Rouhollah Mousavi of the Iranian Parliament's Internal Affairs and Councils Commission, who is in Russia to attend a BRICS parliamentary forum, told IRNA in an interview that Iran is capable of selling oil and gas to BRICS countries in exchange for banking and trade services.

Mousavi said that during the two-day visit to Russia led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Iranian parliamentary delegation held meetings with delegations of other BRICS countries.

In those meetings, the MP added, the Iranian delegation called for the expansion of banking and trade exchanges within BRICS, while also stressing the need for the de-dollarization of economic transactions.

Mousavi stated that Iran's membership in BRICS is mutually beneficial for both Iran and the other emerging economies in the alliance.

He explained that Iran, given its abundant resources, can provide oil and gas to the BRICS countries to meet their energy needs, and in return, other member states can take steps to meet Iran's needs in various banking and trade exchange sectors.

BRICS countries are influential in the global economy as they account for 40% of the world's population, 30% of global GDP, and 17% of world exports, the Iranian parliamentarian asserted.

