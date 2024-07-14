Iraq calls on int’l community to stop Israeli crimes

Al-Awadi issued a statement on Sunday, a day after at least 110 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli attacks in Gaza. At least 90 were killed in al-Mawasi refugee camp in the southern city of Khan Yunis. The rest lost their lives in Shati camp in northern Gaza City.

The Iraqi official said that his country renews calls for the international community and major powers to exercise their responsibility regarding crimes by this regime which considers itself above international law and justice.

Iraq also demands those powers to defend Palestinians’ right to life and prevention of the attacks that are regarded as dangerous acts in human history, the spokesman added.

Al-Awadi called for immediate action to save the Palestinian people from starvation and systematic killings as well as forced deportation from their land.

