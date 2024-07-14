From Kennedy to Reagan and now Trump: A history of political violence in US

The small town of Butler, Pennsylvania, entered the history of political violence in the United States on Saturday afternoon, El País said in a Spanish language report.

The incident immediately sparked memories of past political violence in living memory, ranging from the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln in 1865 to John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963.

A few minutes had passed before the start of one of those rallies that former President Donald Trump usually offers on weekends to thousands of his followers when a man opened fire from the roof of a nearby building.

The former president was slightly injured in a shootout in which the attacker and one of those attending the electoral event died.

Joe Biden, Trump’s rival in the upcoming election, declared a few hours in a press briefing that there is “no place in America for this kind of violence...It’s sick. Sick.”

The list of presidents or former leaders who suffered attacks but survived – a list that Trump joined this Saturday – includes Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.

Trump's assassination attempt recalls the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as the rise of armed far-right paramilitary forces that the FBI considers domestic terrorism.

Donald Trump has faced several attempts on his life, including in an incident in Las Vegas, when a British national tried to grab a gun from a police officer and use it to shoot Trump, The Telegraph reported.

7129**4354