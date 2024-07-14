Chabahar has become petrochemical hub of Iran: Provincial official

Mohammad Karami made the remark as he paid a visit to the department of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Mines in the southeastern province on Sunday.

He did not elaborate on how much petrochemical products are exported via Chabahar but said that the key port has now turned into what he described as a petrochemical hub.

The governor announced that an agreement has already been reached to build Iran’s biggest copper factory in Chabahar but did not provide details.

Karami also said that plans are being made to increase trade from Sistan-and-Baluchestan province and added that provincial officials are constantly in contact with neighboring countries to maintain and facilitate border trade.

