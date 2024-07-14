Arab League urges Japan to recognize State of Palestine

“That is the only solution; the apartheid, annexation and oppression committed by Israel are not feasible solutions,” Aboul Gheit was quoted by Arab News as saying in a press conference in Tokyo.

“Israel has the urge and desire to suppress Palestinian hopes of independence,” he added.

“We, however, are calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he said.

The Arab League chief said that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is the recognized governing entity of the Palestinian people and that it was “natural” that the Authority would return to Gaza with the help of the international community.

He stressed that millions of Palestinians are living in tents without hygiene, running water, and daily necessities.

“The PA should rule Gaza,” he said, adding that the position of Hamas had shifted because of the conflict in the enclave.

“When you resist the Nazi occupation in Europe, like in France, Denmark and Norway, it is a resistance and they are freedom fighters, but in Palestine and Africa, it is terrorism. We need one name for that.”

Aboul Gheit warned that Israeli extremists want to expel Palestinians from their lands and populate the territories with settlers from Israel and the rest of the world.

“That will never happen,” he said. “On the contrary, the idea of a Palestinian state is gaining strength, and many European countries have recognized a Palestinian state. The Western world, at last, has had a change of heart.”

