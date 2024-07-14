Israeli opposition official calls for immediate prisoner swap deal

According to Al Jazeera TV network, Yair Lapid, the head of the centrist Yesh Atid party, pointed out that it is not permissible to shut down the prisoner swap deal, adding, the deal must be done now.

Moshe Ya'alon, the former minister of war of the Israeli regime, also referred to the sabotage by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in reaching the prisoner swap deal, saying that Netanyahu is attempting to destroy the prisoner swap deal.

The association of families of Zionist prisoners condemned in a statement Netanyahu's tough stance on the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, which could lead to the release of their captives.

The association issued a statement emphasizing that Netanyahu is not behaving responsibly and tat the opportunity may never repeat.

The Israeli regime's media had reported that there was a dispute between the regime's security officials and Netanyahu over the Gaza ceasefire talks.

Netanyahu's insistence on a mechanism to prevent the return of resistance fighters to northern Gaza disrupts the negotiations for a ceasefire.

Over nine months into the war, Netanyahu’s war cabinet has obtained none of its objectives, including the release of Zionist captives and the annihilation of the Hamas movement.

